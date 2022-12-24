Get your kids to save and invest rather than another noisy toy for Xmas

South Africans aren’t known to be great savers and investors. It’s up to us to teach our children to do better in a spend, spend, spend culture. But most parents don’t know how.

For this reason, Franc, an app that helps South Africans save, invest and learn about investments, has developed child accounts that parents can link to their own account.

Christmas is a good time to give a meaningful gift. Instead of yet another silly toy, give the gift of compound interest by starting to save and invest early for your kids. When their next birthday comes around, and you get queries about what to give your child, you can let grannies, uncles and friends pay a small gift into the account. They simply use the child’s reference when depositing.

The account can be funded with a stop order, once-off deposits via EFT or instant EFT or even directly from the parent’s own Franc account. Let your child see the benefits of long-term savings by opening an investment account.