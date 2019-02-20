JOHANNESBURG – Trade union Solidarity warned on Wednesday that grounding CemAir could lead to major retrenchments at the airline. In a letter to the Director of Civil Aviation, Poppy Khoza, Solidarity expressed its concern over the grounding of CemAir and the possible retrenchments that may arise as a result.

Solidarity Deputy General Secretary Johan Botha said the trade union has received a notice that the airline might reduce its workforce by about 200 employees.

“Not only does the grounding have a huge impact on the economy and CemAir’s sustainability as an airline, but it also has a devastating effect on each and every employee and their families,” Botha said.

Botha said the union was consulting with CemAir to get more clarity on the grounding and possible retrenchments and has also approached the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) to intervene.

The CCMA has already communicated its availability to the parties.

“It is worrying when statements are made that can lead to job losses or even to a company having to close its doors permanently, especially in our volatile economy,” Botha said.

The union wants to work with the South African Civil Aviation Authority and CemAir to find solutions to avoid retrenchments, Botha said, adding that the next consultation with CemAir has been provisionally scheduled for Tuesday, 26 February.

African News Agency (ANA)