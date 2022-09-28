Have you heard about the SARS lifestyle audit? This is what you can expect

Lifestyle audits were initiated by South African Revenue Service (SARS) back in 2007, however actual action earnestly began only a few years ago with the arrival of SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. These audits are conducted when SARS suspects that the taxpayer is not declaring all his or her income and thus is underpaying the factual tax due.

Story continues below Advertisement

The risk faced for these audits on taxpayers can range from penalties of up to 200%, backdated interest, and/or criminal prosecution. SARS Collected R474 million in 2022 from lifestyle audits In the year to March 2022, SARS conducted and finalised 25 lifestyle audits. The institute said that it had flagged about R474 million in unpaid tax and other tax debts.

The use of third-party data Lifestyle audits are not a “slam-dunk process”, says Professor Keith Engel, CEO of the SA Institute of Taxation. He states that “these audits are not easy to conduct; converting net wealth or assets into a tax assessment based on a deemed taxable income calculation requires a lot of assumptions.”

Story continues below Advertisement

SARS does not disclose the principles or rules on how they select taxpayers for a lifestyle audit. According to statements made earlier this week at the SA Institute of Taxation’s 2022 Tax Indaba, third-party data is seemingly being checked against returns submitted. Apart from personal recordkeeping, SARS have direct access to the following third-party sources: Bank institutions;

The Deeds Office for property transactions;

Financial institutions for mortgage loans or motor vehicle finance;

Vehicle registrations; and

Social and other media where your “lifestyle” can be “ascertained”.

Lifestyle audits in practice According to Lambert Roberts, a senior tax consultant at Tax Consulting SA, if you are selected, you must complete the audit and provide SARS with the requested information in the time set out by SARS.

Story continues below Advertisement

“As a Top 6 tax return submissions practice, we are privy to a large number of SARS verification requests, allowing us to gauge the extent of a SARS audit and the authority’s ability to investigate and verify a taxpayer. We have seen a recent rise in these lifestyle audits from SARS, and many different iterations thereof”, says Roberts. A few examples of the requested information may be: A SARS lifestyle questionnaire;

Bank Statements;

Statement of assets and liability per year of assessments; and

Book values of assets with purchase and selling dates. They look at your groceries bill

Story continues below Advertisement

It should be noted that SARS could also questions on how much you spend on your meat and vegetables per month. Based on the lifestyle audits conducted by SARS, they will issue selected taxpayers with an estimated tax assessment based on their findings and documents provided. More specifically, Section 95 of the Tax Administration Act allows SARS to raise original, additional, or other assessments by utilizing an estimated assessment if the taxpayer either fails to submit a return or submits a return that is deemed incorrect or inadequate.

“This is not the time to take risks”, says Roberts, adding that “there is no time limit of how far back SARS can go when it comes to your personal and/or company’s records.” Taxpayer morality check “It is undoubtedly advisable to do it right the first time and rather ensure you declare your full scope of taxable income to SARS rather than be at risk of these audits, interest and penalties of up to 200%, or to rectify later through dispute resolution”, said Roberts.