Here are some great tips to keep your money safe this festive season

The festive season has arrived once more, and this time of year is associated with high spending as people spoil loved ones over the holidays. Regrettably, this period is also riddled with fraudulent activities as fraudsters seek to swindle consumers at cash out points such as ATMs.

Lee-Anne van Zyl, CEO of FNB Points of Presence, says, "consumers typically withdraw substantial amounts of cash at this time of year for a variety of reasons.“ She goes on to say that “some may withdraw cash to pay for long-distance public transportation or to purchase products in cash-only locations.” “Because cash is so widely used, we frequently see an increase in ATM-related fraud, therefore it is important to caution consumers to be cautious."

Here are some top ATM tips to help you keep your money safe this festive season: 1. Before entering your PIN, carefully read the instructions on the ATM screen. 2. Never use an ATM that appears to be broken or tampered with or force your card into it.

3. If the ATM screen is strange to you, do not insert your PIN; instead, cancel the transaction. 4. Never tell anyone your ATM PIN, never write it down, and never share it. 5. Never let someone distract you when you are making a transaction; instead, stand near to the ATM.

6. Cover the ATM keypad with your hand as you input your PIN. 7. Keep cash out of sight before leaving the ATM. 8. To protect yourself, set a daily withdrawal limit that is reasonable.