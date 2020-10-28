Highlights from Tito Mboweni's 2020 Medium-Term Budget

JOHANNESBURG - South African finance minister, Tito Mboweni delivered his 2020 medium-term budget policy statement earlier today in parliament.

Here are some of the highlights from his address:

State debt climbs, stabilizing in five years - achieved mainly through a freeze in state-worker pay

Government debt surges, with forecasts exceeding those in the June adjustments budget

Gross debt is set to peak at 95.3% of GDP in 2025-26, from 81.8% this year

That’s higher than the 87.4% peak that Mboweni predicted in June reached in 2023-24, albeit as the best-case scenario. The projections are well off the “active scenario” that the minister spoke of then

“The probability of a debt trap – in which rising debt-service costs are increasingly paid from additional borrowing – has increased,” Treasury says in the budget statement

Debt service costs seen at 18.3% of spending in 2023-24 compared with 12.9% now

The budget deficit narrows after this year’s jump

Treasury sees the consolidated gap at 15.7% of GDP this year (the same as was predicted four months ago)

It then narrows to 10.1% next year and 7.3% by 2023-24

Tax collection is seen R8.7 billion less than the June projection

Treasury estimates tax increases of R5 billion in 2021-22, while acknowledging that the scope for raising taxes may be exhausted as evidence suggests they have a negative impact on economic growth

The focus will be on reducing spending, with expenditure savings of R300 billion over three years compared with previous budget projections

The bulk of that is from the state wage bill through a pay freeze for this year and the next three

The expected economic contraction for this year is 7.8%. That’s a bigger decline than forecast in June but still less than the central bank’s estimated 8.2% drop

Expansion is seen at 3.3% next year and 1.7% in 2022

Financing needs ease after this year

The national government borrowing requirement declines to 602.9 billion rand in 2021-22 from 774.7 billion rand

Government doesn’t anticipate increasing auction levels this year, will continue with bond-switch program

South African Airways gets another R10.5 billion to help it restart, with the money being taken from other state departments

Support for Eskom is reduced by R4.2 billion over the medium term

