LIVE BLOG: Treasury revises the country’s GDP to show 5.1% growth in 2021

The Treasury has revised its forecast of growth in the South African economy in 2021 to 5.1% from the 3.3% forecast in the February 2021 Budget. It also reduced the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy in 2020 to a 6.4% contraction from the 7.2% reduction forecast in the February 2021 Budget and the 7.8% decline forecast in October 2020 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS). It, however, expects a quarterly contraction in the third quarter of 2021 due to the unrest in July in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal and the cyber-attack on state logistics firm Transnet.

Read the full story here – Treasury revises the country’s GDP to show 5.1% growth in 2021

The Treasury has revised its forecast of growth in the South African economy in 2021 to 5.1% from the 3.3% forecast in the February 2021 Budget. It also reduced the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy in 2020 to a 6.4% contraction from the 7.2% reduction forecast in the February 2021 Budget and the 7.8% decline forecast in October 2020 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS). It, however, expects a quarterly contraction in the third quarter of 2021 due to the unrest in July in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal and the cyber-attack on state logistics firm Transnet. Read the full story here

– Debt to GDP ratio to stabilise below 80% compared with projections in the October 2020 medium-term budget policy statement The November 2021 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) aims to stabilise the debt to GDP ratio below 80% compared with projections in the October 2020 MTBPS that saw the ratio rise to 95.3% in 2025/6.

The projections are, however, far worse than the February 2019 Budget projection of stabilising the ratio near 60% as the projection then was a peak of 60.2% of GDP in 2023/24. Read the full story here: –

November Medium Term Budget paints rosier picture than February 2021 Budget November Medium Term Budget paints rosier picture than February 2021 BudgetThe November 2021 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) painted a rosier picture than either the February 2021 Budget and the October 2020 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) as revenue growth has been stronger than expected, in part due to higher commodity prices recently, while the benchmarking exercise by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) lifted the 2020 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) level by 11% which improved the fiscal deficit and gross government debt to GDP rations. This meant that the contraction in 2020 has been revised to 6.4% from February’s 7.2% and October’s 7.8%, while the higher revenue in 2020/21 means that tax revenue projections are higher by R120.3 billion than forecast in February, although some private sector economists such as those from Nedbank expect the over-run to be as much as R150 billion.

Read the full story here. – LIVE FEED: Finance minister Enoch Godongwana tables his ’mini-budget’

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana tables his maiden Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Thursday afternoon with investors and a blackout weary nation eager to see how he navigates South Africa out of the economic quagmire it finds itself in. Watch the live feed here. –

Cane growers call on Enoch Godongwana to scrap sugar tax when delivering his first Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement As Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), the SA Canegrowers has called on him to scrap the Health Promotion Levy (HPL), or sugar tax, to ensure that the sector’s masterplan succeeds. SA Canegrowers chairperson Andrew Russell said Godongwana would be delivering his MTPBS in the context of record levels of unemployment in the country.

Read the full story here. – Small and medium businesses could do with infrastructure spending boost in the mid-term budget

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana can unlock significant opportunities for small and medium businesses (SMEs) in the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement through infrastructure driven growth. The SME sector’s optimism hangs on the extent of the government’s review of the public finance regulatory framework to boost infrastructure investment in the short term. Read the full story here.