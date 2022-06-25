Looking to buy a fuel efficient car? Here is a formula you need to know to help you choose your vehicle

In a research note, Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop, said that “high commodity prices are flowing through rapidly to consumers in SA via higher transport and food prices, and another petrol price hike is currently building for July of R1.92/litre.”

With the seemingly never-ending fuel price increases, consumers continue to search for ways to minimise monthly costs.

“The frequency of fuel price increases are a real pain-point for consumers, and although we currently have little control over the situation, people may be able to better manage monthly budgeting by driving a fuel-efficient vehicle and there are many to consider across several vehicle categories,” says Rikus Blomerus, GM Marketing at WeBuyCars.

How to determine whether a vehicle is fuel-efficient

It’s useful to understand how to assess the fuel efficiency of a vehicle. The formula most often used to calculate fuel consumption in litres/ 100kms is: