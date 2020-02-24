Council chief executive Roger Baxter said the council hoped to see Finance Minister Tito Mboweni allocate resources towards the promotion of energy efficiency and demand management when he tabled the Budget on Wednesday.
“This could include incentives for the installation of energy-efficient equipment and possible support or incentives for investment in renewable energy generation,” he said.
Baxter said the resources would go a long way in supporting energy efficiency, given that load shedding would be a permanent feature for the next few years and that 11 gigawatt of old generation coal plants would be closed in the next decade.
The council also called for the urgent implementation of the National Treasury’s strategy on the economy, citing that the economy was functioning below its current capacity, and this would lead to further job losses.