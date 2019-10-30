CAPE TOWN – Finance Minister Tito Mboweni told Parliament on Wednesday that over the medium‐term, consolidated government spending totalled R6.3 trillion as things stood.
The minister said, when delivering the 23rd Medium-term Budget Policy Statement, that the government’s priorities were education, social development and health. They would receive R3 trillion over the next three years.
“Approximately half of non‐interest spending goes to national government, and the other half to provinces and municipalities.
“We have achieved many social gains over the past 25 years. Our social spending programmes can be sustained over the long‐term provided we make reasonable and prudent choices.
“On our current trajectory, by the end of the three‐year framework, debt service costs will be bigger than spending on health and economic development,” the minister said.