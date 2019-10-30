CAPE TOWN – Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said on Wednesday that the government would implement the findings of the Nugent Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance at the South African Revenue Service (Sars).
The Minister said this in his second Medium-term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament where he stated that this had already been approved by cabinet and he intends to table a bill early next year.
President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Edward Kieswetter as the new Sars Commissioner in May. Mboweni highlighted that since Kieswetter started work, he has already taken steps to re‐invigorate and re‐establish the Large Business Centre, and the litigation, integrity and compliance units.
He said leadership, staffing and procurement failures are also being addressed.
“Achieving a more inclusive South Africa relies on honest taxpayers. Without your taxes, South Africa will never succeed.