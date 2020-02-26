Budget 2020 is certainly done in a time of real crisis but there is low hanging fruit that will help boost economic growth.

They say we must never waste a good crisis! It is during crisis that true character is revealed, character which our Nation, instilled and nurtured by its women has an abundance of. So yes, the 2020/21 Budget will arguably be the most significant since 1994 given that South Africa's economic growth is at its lowest and unemployment is at its highest at 29.1 percent and so too is inequality and social cohesion. South African's have also become increasingly impatient as we deal with increase negative economic issues compounded by the rising debt to gross domestic product (GDP) whilst their lives are not changing for the better. Instead, the demands on the average South African to dig deeper into their pockets to help pay for crumbling state-owned entities (SOEs) and infrastructure needs has increased at a time when household income growth in the past five years has experienced a decline.

Unfortunately, Budget 2020 will not ease the pressure off ordinary South Africans as Minister Tito Mboweni has no room to manoeuvre. GDP growth is expected to remain below 2 percent for the next three years whilst household consumption continues to slow down driven by the economic decline, rising unemployment and tax increases.

Lower economic growth impacts on Corporate Tax and VAT collections and has resulted in sharp reductions in revenue projections, whilst fiscal pressures have mounted. The projected budget deficit would be the highest over the past 10 years, which was a result of the then global financial crisis. Under normal circumstances, the solutions needed to close the budget deficit is to shrink expenditure and increase revenues, but this is directly impacted by the shortfall in collections as seen in Budget2019.

On the expenditure, the Finance Minister will find it difficult to make deep expenditure cuts without it impacting on the much needed service delivery. There was a consolidation of government departments after the 2019 national elections, but this was not enough to make a dent on the large wage bill, which is currently about 36 percent of total consolidated expenditure.