R6.8bn redirected to Social Relief of Distress grant

CAPE TOWN – The Cabinet aims to redirect R6.8 billion from the public employment programme allocation to the Social Relief of Distress grant, which has been extended to the end of January 2021.

This was announced by the Finance Minister Tito Mboweni when delivering the Medium-term Budget Policy statement on Wednesday, saying the reason for this was that the grant was so effective in reaching the unemployed.

Mboweni said this adjustments appropriation would also add R1 billion for food relief to fight hunger. The temporary increases in other grants would, unfortunately, have to come to an end.

“As the pandemic has unfolded, some shifts in resources could be implemented. The resources for the relief package came from a variety of places, including drawing down on Unemployment Insurance Fund reserves, the issuing of new guarantees and projected revenue losses.

“During the lockdown, cash grants were paid to over 22 million people, nearly half of the population.