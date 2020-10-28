SA’s Treasury allocates R10.5bn to SAA

JOHANNESBURG – The National Treasury on Wednesday said it had allocated R10.5 billion ($640.8 million) to South African Airways as an in-year adjustment in the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), settling weeks of uncertainty over funding for the national carrier’s business rescue plan.

The money is needed for the immediate and mid-term requirements set out in the plan, and delays in securing it saw SAA mothball all operations in early September.

The National Treasury said the funding was availed by trimming the baselines of the budgets of national departments and allocations of local governments.

“This allocation was mainly funded through reductions to baselines of national departments and their public entities, and provincial and local government conditional grants,“ it said.

The allocation comes after commercial banks refused to advance any further loans for the deeply troubled entity.