JOHANNESBURG – Finance minister Tito Mboweni said on Thursday that he was looking at presenting his Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) at an earlier date than the announced October 30.
This comes after National Treasury shifted the MTBPS from the usual week of 23 October due to international commitments by both Mboweni and President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Speaking ahead of the 3rd colloquium on the SA economy in Pretoria, Mboweni said that Ramaphosa would be out of the country on the planned date.
“I need to say here that the MTBPS is likely to be presented earlier than the 30th. We had initially planned on the 30th of October and planned it around the President’s diary. It turns out he will be out of the country,” Mboweni said.
“So we needed to pull back the date. I’m saying this to avoid any rumour mongering in the markets. And the date we are looking at now is the 29th of October, but the Cabinet Secretariat will make the announcement probably later today.”