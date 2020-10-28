Treasury withdraws emergency procurement note

JOHANNESBURG - South African finance boss Tito Mboweni today said that the Covid-19 pandemic gave rise to shameful and exploitative acts of corruption.

“This has overshadowed our collective achievements in saving lives and supporting livelihoods. It is not true that the R500 billion relief package has been entirely lost to corruption.

’’It is being used to cushion the impact of the pandemic and aspects will continue to be rolled out over the medium term, particularly the Presidential Employment Programmes,” Mboweni said during his MTBPS address.

“We must continue to defeat the corrupt and plug the loopholes. Efforts to support a rapid response to COVID-19 underline the need for comprehensive procurement reforms.

’’The National Treasury has withdrawn the emergency procurement instruction note and required all state bodies to revert to normal procurement processes. Procurement is now slowed down due to a few scoundrels who put themselves ahead of the country, and we must all suffer.”