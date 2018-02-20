JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is currently delivering his maiden Budget Speech to the nation in Parliament from Cape Town.
Gigaba is expected to spell out resolutions to plug a revenue gap and narrow the country's budget deficit.
South Africans will be looking closely at the budget speech today, particularly on statements around personal income tax and sin tax. Funding for free higher education will also be a major focal point.
