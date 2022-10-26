Watch live: Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers MTBPS

As South Africa’s economy continues to hobble amid rolling blackouts imposed by ailing power utility Eskom, and the state-owned logistics company, Transnet, picks up the pieces following a two-week-long strike by workers over a wage dispute, the country’s Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, is today delivering his Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in the Cape Town City Hall.

The statement, commonly known as the mini-budget, will be delivered at 2pm before the National Assembly in the Cape Town City Hall.