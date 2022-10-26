Watch live: Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers MTBPS

As South Africa’s economy continues to hobble amid rolling blackouts imposed by ailing power utility Eskom, and the state-owned logistics company, Transnet, picks up the pieces following a two-week-long strike by workers over a wage dispute, the country’s Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, is today delivering his Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in the Cape Town City Hall.
The statement, commonly known as the mini-budget, will be delivered at 2pm before the National Assembly in the Cape Town City Hall.
On the same day, the Minister will introduce the Adjustments Appropriation Bill.
Ahead of the minister’s speech, the rand took a knock on Wednesday morning, as investors feared what reforms would be announced to fix the poor economic situation in South Africa.
Watch the minister deliver his speech below:
BUSINESS REPORT