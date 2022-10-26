Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Watch live: Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers MTBPS

President Cyril Ramaphosa shares a joke with Enoch Godongwana before making his maiden budget speech as the new Minister of Finance. Photograph: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

President Cyril Ramaphosa shares a joke with Enoch Godongwana before making his maiden budget speech as the new Minister of Finance. Photograph: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Published 35m ago

Share

As South Africa’s economy continues to hobble amid rolling blackouts imposed by ailing power utility Eskom, and the state-owned logistics company, Transnet, picks up the pieces following a two-week-long strike by workers over a wage dispute, the country’s Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, is today delivering his Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in the Cape Town City Hall.

The statement, commonly known as the mini-budget, will be delivered at 2pm before the National Assembly in the Cape Town City Hall.

Story continues below Advertisement

On the same day, the Minister will introduce the Adjustments Appropriation Bill.

Ahead of the minister’s speech, the rand took a knock on Wednesday morning, as investors feared what reforms would be announced to fix the poor economic situation in South Africa.

Watch the minister deliver his speech below:

More on this

BUSINESS REPORT

Related Topics:

recessionNational TreasuryEskomTransnetCape TownEnoch GodongwanaEconomistFree Market EconomyStock MarketsGDPRandCurrencyMTBPSBudgetFinance

Share