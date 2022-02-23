Where to watch the 2022 Budget speech
MINISTER OF Finance Enoch Godongwana will give the 2022 Budget Speech to members of the National Assembly virtually today at 2pm at the Goodhope Chamber in Parliament.
According to a statement released by Parliament, the speech will provide details of spending and make proposals about how the priorities outlined in the President’s State of the Nation Address will be funded.
The Budget is also expected to outline the funds to be allocated to different spheres of government, departments and state entities. The minister will also reportedly introduce the Appropriation Bill and table the Division of Revenue Bill to Parliament.
You can watch the 2022 Budget Speech here:
DSTV Channel 408, will be broadcasting Finance Minister Godongwana’s 2022 Budget Speech live. It will also be live-streamed on Parliament’s website and social media platforms.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE