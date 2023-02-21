Will Finance Minister Godongwana manage to pacify frustrated South Africans?

Frustrated South Africans, numb in the face of the mounting pressures of load-shedding, water outages, unemployment, escalating food and fuel costs, and a general lack of service delivery, are grimly waiting to see whether Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will come up with interventions to counter these daily challenges.

Can he produce an appropriate and sustainable budget that will be economically liberating? Or will it be the usual callouts, panels, commissions, and new roles for old friends?

Earlier this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation address made it painfully clear that no proper action plan had been carved out.

Ahead of the tabling of the National Budget tomorrow, UASA calls on Godongwana to present a sustainable budget speech that will lift South Africans out of this national depression and will give them solid reasons to hope for something better to come.