JOHANNESBURG - Cocoa arrivals at Ivory Coast ports had hit around 2million tons by September 24 since the start of the season on October 1, the largest cocoa harvest ever seen in the world’s top grower, exporters estimated yesterday.

The figure was up by about a third from about 1.5million tons in the same period of the previous season and breaks a world record for a single year’s harvest from any cocoa exporting country.

Exporters estimated that around 4000 tons of beans were delivered to the port of Abidjan and another 6000 tons to San Pedro for a total of 10000 tons delivered between September 18 and September 24. That compared with 24000 tons during the same period of last season, which saw a surge towards the end.

World cocoa prices have plunged this year as bumper crops in most major producer countries have created a supply glut.

- REUTERS