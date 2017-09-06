JOHANNESBURG - Business Against Crime South Africa (BACSA) on Wednesday moved into new premises at the Atrium on 5th in Sandton City .



BACSA, which was established in 1996, is committed to the fight against crime in South Africa . The NGO’s vision is to be the Government’s principal strategic partner in anchoring both a significant and sustainable decrease in crime.

Read also: Bacsa: Microdot technology for car crime

BACSA acting Chief Executive Officer, Billy Graham, said “This move is strategic and symbolic for a number of reasons. BASCA was established at the request of former president and hero, Nelson Mandela, who wished for Business against Crime to join forces with the Government in eradicating crime. The symbolism of BACSA being located a stone’s throw away from Nelson Mandela Square is undeniable”.

Sandton City ’s owners, Liberty Two Degrees, Liberty Group Limited and Pareto Limited welcomed BACSA into their newly remodelled Atrium On 5th office building.

-BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE