Business101: Five ways to keep marketing smart, change with the times

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - The Covid-19 pandemic and consequent national lockdown has sent many businesses into a tailspin, with marketing often the first victim of a review of most strategies.

However, it is vital that marketing becomes smart and adapted to align with the changing times.

Here are five simple ways that businesses can do this:





Channels

With the prohibition of non-essential gatherings and widespread adoption of working from home, the streets are quieter with more people spending moretime indoors – and online. Business Tech’s 2020 Business Marketing Report has shown that online advertising is the best way to reach business professionals and decision makers.





Content

Re-evaluate pre-scheduled social media content. While planning ahead is advised, the last thing you want is for your brand to be seen as insensitive or tone deaf during a global pandemic.

Rather than scheduling ahead, post and respond in real-time by delving into current affairs and conversations.





Messaging

Before communicating anything, make sure your message is factual, ethical and applicable to your audience.

While this should be standard procedure, the rampant spreading of misinformation has put everybody on high alert for fake news.

Verify all facts and information and make sure that you are up-to-date with the latest developments on the lockdown regulations.





Anticipation

Challenges to product and service delivery abound given the lockdown regulations. Anticipate the nature of these challenges and have correct policies to handle them as best you can. Consider, for example, extending your delivery terms and postponing planned product launches that may be impacted. Furthermore, create the necessary capacity to address concerns and train employees on customer sensitivity.





Flexibility

Marketing requires fast-paced reaction and constant adaptation. During times of such extreme uncertainty, flexibility is key.

“Black swan” events such as Covid-19 tend to also offer opportunities. Find an opportunity to reach a new segment of the market and become a thought leader on a certain important topic that could elevate your brand’s public perception.

Remain sensitive to the impact of the challenges at hand while keeping your eyes and ears open, so that you are able to make the best out of the situation.





Ben Biermann is the managing director at Business Partners Limited.



