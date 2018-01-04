CAPE TOWN - If you can't afford to study and your application for bursary was unsuccessful you could always try applying for a student loan.

Student loans can cover your tuition, books, accommodation and even allowance for food and transport.

Here are the criteria for each bank:

FNB

1. You must be over 18 years of age.

2. Principal debtor must earn R6 000+ per month.

3.The student must be registered with an SA tertiary institution.

What you need to apply:

A copy of the applicant’s SA green bar-coded ID or Smart Card ID

Latest payslip

Proof of residence not older than three months

Proof of enrollment from the educational institution

If you do not bank with FNB, your latest three months bank stamped statements reflecting three months salary deposits.

If you are self-employed, the latest six months bank stamped statements, Personal Tax assessment (ITA34) and your latest business financials.

Where to apply:

Call 0860 100 762

Visit your nearest FNB branch



Absa

What you need to apply:

A valid South African ID document or Smart card.

Proof of residential address such as a municipal or rates bill.

Your last three months’ payslips or bank statements.

Proof that student or sponsor earns a minimum of R3 000 a month.

Student or sponsor’s approval based on affordability and risk profile.

Proof of income from the person taking out the study loan.

Proof of study in the form of a final letter of acceptance or proof of registration from the institution.

Proof of course costs for the year of study (invoices/statements); for tuition fees.

Accommodation for full-time students not living with parents or relatives.

A proof of cost for text books.

Proof of cost or need for any study-related technological devices.

For second and subsequent years of study, proof of the previous years’ academic results to ensure student is permitted to continue studies.

Where to apply:

You can apply at any Absa branch.

You can also call Absa on 0860 100 372.



Standard Bank

You will need proof of a certificate; a diploma; a degree; ora postgraduate degree.

In order to be considered for a Student Loan, you need to provide academic results showing that you have passed your previous year of study.

keep in mind that outstanding fees owing to your academic institution cannot be financed by a student loan.

Income Criteria

Degree and Diploma: Your surety (parent/guardian/sponsor) should earn a minimum income of R3 000 per month.

Other Courses: Your surety should earn a minimum of R5000 per month.

Part Time students who earn R5000 or more do not require a surety.

What you need to apply:

You will need your final academic results before applying for a student loan to finance your next academic year.

You can apply online at youth-applications.standardbank.co.za/mystudentloan

You will need to have someone who is acceptable to us to sign as surety, if you are a: full-time student, part-time student earning an income of less than R5 000 a month; or a minor.



You will need:

Three months bank statement

Latest Payslip

ID

Proof of costs (tuition, accommodation, books and equipment)

Proof of residence

Proof of registration or acceptance letter

Latest academic results

Nedbank

What you need:

South African ID (or valid passport is a non-resident).

Matric results/Last academic results

Proof of earnings or latest payslip (parent/guardian)

Proof of current residential address (FICA)

Three months’ bank statements (non-Nedbank clients)

Income and expenditure statement

Invoice/Statement of fees owed from tertiary institution

Invoice of other study-related costs (if applicable)

Cohabitation form obtained from a branch (FICA)

Proof of life insurance cover in case of death or disability (can be arranged through Nedbank or clients can provide their own)

Marital status declaration

Proof of registration

How to apply:

To apply for a Nedbank Student Loan, the student and guarantor(if any) must bring the relevant to their nearest Nedbank branch.

Anyone with sound financial standing may stand as guarantor. The guarantor will be responsible for interest repayments during the course of the studies.

Fulltime students must be supported by a guarant.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE