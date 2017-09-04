JOHANNESBURG - South African Breweries has unveiled plans to create as many as 10 000 jobs in the country through the various programmes it offers.
The new jobs are in addition to the commitments agreed to with the government last year, following the merger between AB InBev and SABMiller, SAB said in an e-mailed statement yesterday.
SAB offers two so-called kickstart programmes focusing on youth-owned businesses; the SAB Foundation; an enterprise and supplier-development fund; and agriculture initiatives to establish barley, hops, corn and malt industries, with a view to enabling the country to become a net exporter of hops and malt by 2021.
