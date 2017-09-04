



The new jobs are in addition to the commitments agreed to with the government last year, following the merger between AB InBev and SABMiller, SAB said in an e-mailed statement yesterday.





SAB offers two so-called kickstart programmes focusing on youth-owned businesses; the SAB Foundation; an enterprise and supplier-development fund; and agriculture initiatives to establish barley, hops, corn and malt industries, with a view to enabling the country to become a net exporter of hops and malt by 2021.





- BLOOMBERG

JOHANNESBURG - South African Breweries has unveiled plans to create as many as 10 000 jobs in the country through the various programmes it offers.