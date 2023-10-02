10 Empowering tips for women in business

BELIEVE in yourself and trust in your abilities. This is the number one tip for women in business from Rochelle Roos, a pioneering woman in the South African tech business space. As an Agile coach and organisational transformation specialist, Roos has been disrupting the status quo and creating a more inclusive and collaborative work environment for all. Her journey from a start-up team member to a successful business owner is nothing short of inspirational; and her commitment to empowering women in the tech sector shines through in her advocacy for gender equality and diversity. “One of the most rewarding aspects of my work is enabling my clients to have a clear direction and focus on their endeavours. As a woman business owner in tech, I take pride in guiding organisations to achieve quantifiable success across all areas of their business.

Being able to contribute to their growth and success brings immense satisfaction,” Roos says. Her path into the business space began when she joined a start-up, where she wore multiple hats and discovered her passion for Agile and Scrum methodologies. She was immediately drawn to the potential of these methodologies in improving software development processes and creating a more inclusive and collaborative work environment. “I was inspired by the Agile approach’s emphasis on open communication and the value placed on ideas, regardless of hierarchy. I saw first-hand how Agile empowered teams and fostered a culture of continuous improvement.” Since honing her craft, Roos now finds great joy and purpose in helping individuals and organisations take ownership of their own roles; experience job satisfaction and happiness; and prosper while growing, learning and developing into the best version of themselves. “It’s incredibly fulfilling to witness my clients flourish in their professional journeys, especially female clients who often face greater challenges. As a business owner, I actively support and advocate for policy changes that promote gender equality and diversity in the tech and business sector. By engaging with policymakers, we can work towards creating a more inclusive and diverse landscape.” Roos’s advice for other women looking to find their niche in the tech and business world can be summarised in the following 10 simple points:

1. BELIEVE IN YOURSELF Trust your abilities and believe that you belong in the field. Be confident in your skills and knowledge, and don’t let self-doubt hold you back. 2. SEEK SUPPORTIVE NETWORKS

Surround yourself with people who uplift and support you. Seek mentors, allies and peers who encourage your growth and help you navigate challenges. 3. EMBRACE YOUR UNIQUENESS Embrace your unique perspectives and experiences. The business industry thrives on diverse ideas, and your authentic voice can contribute to innovation.

4. CONTINUOUS LEARNING Stay curious and committed to ongoing learning, personal growth, and development. Technology and business are ever evolving; and being open to new knowledge will enhance your skills and adaptability. 5. NETWORK AND COLLABORATE

Engage with industry events, conferences and networking opportunities. Build relationships with professionals in the sector and collaborate on projects that interest you. 6. TAKE INITIATIVE Don’t be afraid to take on new challenges and opportunities. Show initiative and seek out projects or roles that align with your passions and career goals.

7. BE RESILIENT The business world can be demanding, but resilience is key to overcoming obstacles and setbacks. Learn from failures and keep pushing forward. 8. ADVOCATE FOR YOURSELF

Be your own advocate and communicate your aspirations and contributions effectively. Ensure that your ideas and achievements are recognised and valued. 9. CREATE A SUPPORTIVE SPACE Create a supportive work environment where your authentic self can flourish. Foster a culture that values diversity and empowers all employees to thrive.