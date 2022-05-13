10 great work-from-home freelance jobs you can apply for today

Durban - As a freelancer you can set your own working hours, choose who you work with, and set your own job boundaries.
You can work from wherever you want, not being dependant on an office or even your house.
Here are 10 freelancing jobs you can apply for:
1. Freelance podcast transcription specialist (Afrikaans)
Company: Welocalize
Duration: One month
Duties:
In this freelancing job you will be proofreading and editing content in your local market across a variety of topics.
Requirements:
Native-level fluency in Afrikaans.
Have an up-to-date understanding of culture/context in South Africa.
Starting date: End of May.
Apply here.
2. Freelance work from home for an English teacher
Company: EF English Live
Duties:
Conduct 20 to 45 minutes conversations with a group, and private lessons with adult learners.
Provide after-class reports to all students, detailing their progress and ongoing recommendations for improvement.
Requirements:
South African residency.
You must be a C2-level English speaker, with a neutral accent.
Completed bachelor’s degree or qualification equivalent to NQF Level 7 (compulsory).
TEFL teaching qualifications.
Apply here.
3. Freelance React developer
Company: Toptal
Duties:
Developing new user-facing features using React.js.
Translating designs and wireframes into high-quality code.
Building reusable components and front-end libraries for future use.
Requirements
More than three years’ experience in software development.
Strong proficiency in JavaScript, including DOM manipulation and the JavaScript object model.
Thorough understanding of React.js and its core principles.
Experience with popular React.js workflows (such as Flux or Redux).
Familiarity with newer specifications of EcmaScript.
Apply here.
4. Freelance transcriber
Company: Inkserv (Pty) Ltd
R540 an hour
Requirements:
Advanced Word-processing skills.
Ability to work independently.
Written communication skills (advanced).
Good command of English language.
Ability to conduct basic internet research.
Ability to meet strict deadlines.
Apply here.
5. Freelance customer service representative (German and English)
Company: United Call Centers Kft
R120 per hour
Duties:
Inbound and outbound customer service tasks: answering incoming calls and written messages in email, chat in German and the English language in a timely matter, and performing cold calls.
Requirements:
At least C1 German and C1 English language skills.
One year experience in call/service centre in a similar role.
Apply here.
6. Freelance IT recruiter
Company: Tych Business Solutions
Duties:
Conduct screening and short-listing of applicants.
Assessing applicants’ knowledge.
Qualify or reject candidates based on resumé reviews.
Requirements:
Three to five years’ experience in an IT or HR-relevant field.
Apply here.
7. Freelance graphic designer
Company: IQbusiness
Duration: four months
Duties:
Use design software to create high-quality, innovative, and engaging designs.
Create marketing material for IQbusiness including brochures, reports, PowerPoint decks, and more.
Work closely and collaborate with the head of brand to ensure deliverables are produced efficiently and promptly, according to the needs of the business.
Requirements:
Five to nine years’ graphic design experience preferably within a corporate environment.
Diploma/degree in graphic design.
Apply here.
8. Freelance content editor
Company: The Content Station
Duties:
Write basic content for learning English based on specific briefs.
Adapt print content to digital activities.
Review learning content created by others for appropriateness, quality and accuracy.
Requirements:
More than three years’ experience in educational content development, copy editing, proofreading, e-learning or publishing.
Apply here.
9. Freelance content writer
Company: Writeforme
Duties:
Conduct research on industry-related topics.
Writing well-organised, informative content, and proofreading articles before submission.
Requirements:
Proven work experience as a content writer, copywriter or editor.
Apply here.
10. Freelance Tsonga translator
Company: TransPerfect
Duties:
Translate, proofread and machine translation post-editing of documents, mainly specialisation medical, life sciences) from English into Tsonga.
Requirements:
Native-level of Tsonga and English.
Apply here.
