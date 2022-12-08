Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, December 8, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

2022 breaks the record with over 192 720 minutes of load shedding

Load shedding is back with a vengeance and, according to reports, it might be here indefinitely. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA)

Load shedding is back with a vengeance and, according to reports, it might be here indefinitely. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA)

Published 24m ago

Share

Load shedding is back with a vengeance and, according to reports, it might be here indefinitely.

The havoc it has wrought has been felt through out all industries in South Africa, from home, small business to large companies.

Story continues below Advertisement

EskomSePush, a monitoring app for power outages, claimed that load shedding has been extremely prevalent in 2022. The popular app was invented by Dan Southwood-Wells and Herman Maritz and was launched in 2014.

In a tweet that parodies Spotify's Wrapped, EskomSePush said that Mzansi has endured 192 720 minutes of load shedding so far this year. This is 200% more than any other year, according to the app.

Top stages of load shedding and hours from January to December 07
Stage 683
Stage 5138
Stage 4889
Stage 3138
Stage 21369
Stage 1155

Meanwhile, ordinary South Africans have had to make do with the numerous hours without power. It is now commonplace to see civilians directing vehicles at traffic lights or ‘’robots’’ when load shedding strikes.

More on this

Including the obvious effects, load shedding can spell doom for the country’s economy. This is according to economist Dawie Roodt, who said it would contribute to the high unemployment levels.

“What I am certain of is that the country’s economic growth trajectory does not look promising. It is likely the country will face higher levels of unemployment. So, even a rate of 40% might be possible if load shedding continues,’’ said Roodt.

He warned that if South Africa did not take immediate action, the problem could worsen until it reached its peak.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We should take Sri Lanka as a warning story, because once the minute to midnight (stage 8) phase hits, it would mean a total blackout. Something you can’t just switch on overnight, so chances are we’ll sit in total darkness for days,’’ Roodt told the ”Weekend Argus“.

IOL Business

Related Topics:

EskomCareersJobsLoadsheddingTwitterTechnologyTech

Share

Recent stories by:

Xolile Mtembu