2022 breaks the record with over 192 720 minutes of load shedding

Load shedding is back with a vengeance and, according to reports, it might be here indefinitely. The havoc it has wrought has been felt through out all industries in South Africa, from home, small business to large companies.

EskomSePush, a monitoring app for power outages, claimed that load shedding has been extremely prevalent in 2022. The popular app was invented by Dan Southwood-Wells and Herman Maritz and was launched in 2014. In a tweet that parodies Spotify's Wrapped, EskomSePush said that Mzansi has endured 192 720 minutes of load shedding so far this year. This is 200% more than any other year, according to the app. Top stages of load shedding and hours from January to December 07 Stage 6 83 Stage 5 138 Stage 4 889 Stage 3 138 Stage 2 1369 Stage 1 155 Loadshedding 2022 Wrapped! 😅 pic.twitter.com/jqIdiG5hxr — EskomSePush (ESP) (@EskomSePush) December 7, 2022 Meanwhile, ordinary South Africans have had to make do with the numerous hours without power. It is now commonplace to see civilians directing vehicles at traffic lights or ‘’robots’’ when load shedding strikes.

These guys ke di bosso, come rain or shine, they are there to do the deed. @JoburgMPD, they deserve xmas bonusenyana mara waitse #loadshedding pic.twitter.com/IbEXNmidPF — MLesh237 (@mlesh237) November 29, 2022 Including the obvious effects, load shedding can spell doom for the country’s economy. This is according to economist Dawie Roodt, who said it would contribute to the high unemployment levels. “What I am certain of is that the country’s economic growth trajectory does not look promising. It is likely the country will face higher levels of unemployment. So, even a rate of 40% might be possible if load shedding continues,’’ said Roodt. He warned that if South Africa did not take immediate action, the problem could worsen until it reached its peak.

