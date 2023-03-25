4 ways to reduce words to save time in job applications

Every word in a job application counts and recruiters often don’t read everything you put in your CV or cover letter. So your application needs to be succinct and straight to the point. This is according to career website, My Future.

Here are four ways to reduce words in job applications according to the site: Use powerful verbs Verbs describe the action taken. Using ambiguous verbs not only wastes words, but it also undersells your case. “I have also done secretariat work for a committee” can be changed to “I provided secretariat support for a committee’’.

Delete the phrase ‘required to’ Saying ‘’I am required to’’ do certain things in your job is a waste of words. If a task is part of your job, you do not need to state that you are required to complete it. “As part of my role, I am required to take committee minutes” can be changed to “I take committee minutes”. Delete ‘needed to’ and ‘able to.’

These words, like “required to,” are redundant. ‘’In my role, I must manage my daily workload and set priorities.’’ This can be changed to, ‘’I manage my daily workload and set priorities’’. “Must” and “would have” can be dropped. “I have to edit my responses and then make changes” can be changed to “I edit my responses and make changes.” Use the active voice