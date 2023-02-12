5 habits to follow in 2023 for a better work-life balance

The pursuit of work-life balance remains a struggle for many workers. With tight deadlines, key performance indicators to be hit and your work scrutinised to the last detail, how do you find even find work-life balance? Know your goals

This is especially important as it will help you plan and decide how much work to put in and the rest to hang out with family and enjoy leisure activities. Love your work If you work in a stressful environment and work many hours above those allotted to you, you can end up resenting your workplace, colleagues and boss.

However, if you are lucky enough to work a job that you love, extra work will not be stressful and you would be able to set boundaries. Don’t put pressure on yourself If you are dedicated to your work, make sure that you have boundaries in place so that you don’t strain yourself physically and mentally.

Plan in advance A simple to-do list can make all the difference. Plan your work for the week but allow for some extra time. Conversely, have a plan of what relaxing and mindful activities you will partake in. Work within your set hours

