5 Secrets to achieving work life harmony

Juggling your work and personal life can feel like an uphill battle, especially for those who work remotely, self-employed individuals, and those who wear multiple hats. Larry Soffer, a leading mentalist, together with his manager and wife, has successfully mastered the art of maintaining a fulfilling work-life balance. He shares his tips below:

Find your switch off button We struggle to switch off from work when faced with stressful situations or unresolved tasks. To combat this, I have developed a fail-proof strategy. I make a list of everything I need to do and create a clear action plan to tackle it. When my tasks are organised, it becomes easier for me to switch off and relax. I focus on finishing one thing at a time, crossing it off my list, and having a clear idea of what awaits me tomorrow. Make downtime entertaining

As my career progressed, my life became increasingly multifaceted. Balancing work with marriage, managing a home, and caring for our two dogs has taught me the importance of nurturing different aspects of life. Each component contributes to our overall joy and prosperity. Planning enjoyable activities with loved ones during downtime plays a crucial role in detaching from work. When you schedule fun activities with your spouse, friends or family, you assign more significance to them. This compels you to switch off from work and fully immerse yourself in the moment. Switching off from work is a challenge I have faced. Passionate about my craft, work became an integral part of my identity. However, my wife has played a pivotal role in helping me find the right balance. Though it's a continuous learning process, I've become much better at detaching from work and appreciating life beyond my profession.

Find the right energy booster When it comes to maintaining energy levels, I swear by power naps. A quick 15 to 20-minute nap recharges me and leaves me feeling refreshed. With frequent travel, I have mastered the art of sleeping on short flights, ensuring optimum rest before performances. I find solace in going for walks after a stressful day, and spending quality time with my wife and adorable dogs also provides a welcome respite. Cuddling in front of the TV and enjoying a good movie or series allows me to unwind completely.

Be honest with yourself I remain discerning about projects I take on. While money is essential for survival, it's crucial to assess whether a project's pressure is worth the reward. In the past, I have cancelled projects when clients were difficult to work with. It is important to identify and establish boundaries with challenging clients.