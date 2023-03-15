5 simple ways you can use load shedding to make some cash

Load shedding began in South Africa in 2007. With more than 15 years in the country, blackouts have gradually become the norm, with power outages occurring at any time. The country's electricity company, Eskom, said that variations in load shedding phases will be more unpredictable due to the lack of the buffer generally given by diesel generation capacity between generating unit breakdowns.

Load shedding, as awful as it is, unknowingly gives an opportunity for individuals who desire to earn money in unconventional and innovative ways. Sell portable heaters Winter is coming and with it some comes very cold temperatures in parts in some parts of the country. When the rolling blackouts, South Africans with need alternative heating options.

So, you can sell rechargeable and portable heaters to help people survive the harsh conditions of winter and load shedding. Sell load-shedding bulbs When there is power, these back-up bulbs function like regular LED lights. When there is load shedding, the bulb will automatically draw power from its built-in battery.

When the power is restored, the battery will automatically recharge. These are useful for those who forget to recharge the batteries in their LED lights. Such items will always be in high demand in the country. If you know who to sell to, you can make a lot of money with this side hustle. Sell portable thermoelectric cooler boxes

This nifty gadget can save your food from spoiling due to load shedding or prolonged power outages. Thermoelectric cooling systems depend on electricity for cooling. These can be charged from a car but do not consume large amounts of power. Install solar panels South Africa receives plenty of sunlight almost all year. Having a renewable energy source is beneficial not only for dealing with load shedding, but also because it is green technology.

You will need patience and time to learn how to actually install the panels for this side hustle. But, you will reap the rewards as more people are investing in renewable energy. Offer solar power banks for sale The importance of solar energy cannot be overemphasised. Electricity is not only a modern necessity, but it is also expensive. With this side hustle, you’ll be able to solve two problems.