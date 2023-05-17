South Africa’s load shedding schedule has seen a bump up to stage 8, with stage 10 rumoured to be on the way as well. In these rolling power cuts, small businesses have been forced to shut down or can only operate when there is electricity and, therefore, are losing money.

Load shedding’s effect on the country cannot be overstated, as it affects every facet of our society, even agriculture which can, in turn, threaten food security. The country may be forced to take drastic action and seek other ways of power generation, such as renewable ones, like solar, wind and hydro. Here are some 7 jobs that could prove vital in dealing with load shedding:

Energy Transition Technical Specialist This expert is responsible for developing and delivering clean energy alternatives and solutions, as well as fossil fuel reduction plans. As the world transitions towards more sustainable energy sources, these specialists will be amongst those leading this change.

Electric vehicle worker An electric vehicle worker works with engineers in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles. They perform corrective and preventive maintenance on their cars and their components.

Solar panel installer South Africa gets loads of sunshine, making solar power perfect for most of the country. This professional installs and services solar panels on buildings and land to ensure that they efficiently convert solar power into renewable energy.

This job requires agility as most of the work is done outdoors, on roof tops. Urban farmers An urban farmer cultivates, processes and distributes food in or around urban areas.

Urban farming will help people who live in urban areas to have access to fresh, locally produced food while reducing transport-related emissions. Since urban farmers have limited space compared to their traditional, rural counterparts, they have to come up with innovative solutions to get their food to grow whilst using a limited amount of energy and water. Energy Efficiency Consultant

An energy efficiency consultant analyses data from energy reports and develops recommendations for reducing energy, electricity, fuel or water usage. This professional may work with the public sector, advise businesses, or even local residents. Nuclear engineer

These engineers design or develop nuclear equipment, such as reactor cores and radiation shielding. They are responsible for maintaining the activities of operational nuclear power plants to ensure that they meet safety standards. Soil and plant scientist

These scientists research the composition of soil to see how it affects plant growth. They study the breeding and cultivating of plants, as well as the yield that crops produce at the end of the growing season. With desertification occurring at a rapid rate due to climate change on the continent, these professionals will become crucial in making sure that we still have access to food.