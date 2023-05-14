7 tips to boost success at your workplace

Workplaces and offices spaces can be a cut-throat world. By delivering successfully on your duties you may secure a promotion and keep your job, if your company has to retrench some employees. Here are seven tips to become more successful at your job:

1. Know what is expected of you Every job has a way of measuring productivity and the quality of work produced by employees. To become the best at your organisation, know exactly what duties are yours and make sure to execute them as best you can, and hit your KPIs (key performance indicators).

2. Ask for help A healthy workplace is one where you can express what is on your mind as it pertains to your job, without fear of harsh criticism or harassment. One of the ways to grow and learn is to ask those who have taken the path before you. Express your desire for their guidance and you might get a goldmine of ideas and skills.

3. Be consistent As the saying goes, ‘’consistency is key”… Being consistent makes you dependable and reliable to your employer. Come rain or shine, they know that you will execute your duties and this positions you among those who they will turn to in times of crisis.

4. Be flexible It is not always smooth sailing in different sectors. At times your line of work might be negatively impacted by outside factors. This means you should be flexible in your approach to work.

5. Evaluate your own work Don’t wait for your manager to tell you whether your work is up to standard or not. Go over it yourself, and ask if it meets the criteria set by your superiors. If not, you can take time to rectify errors or deficiencies before your boss sets eyes on it. This will increase your employer’s confidence in you.

6. Create healthy boundaries Work is important and so is your mental health. Create a system where you can be productive while having time to rest, reset, spend time with loved ones and more. 7. Take initiative