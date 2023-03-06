78-year-old man graduates from college and goes to show 98-year-old mom

It is never too late to learn. Education is a way towards upward mobility and a way to gain precious knowledge and acquire specialised skills. A 78-year-old man recently graduated from college, and as old as he is, he could not stop himself from going to show his 98-year-old mother his graduation gown as she could not attend the ceremony.

Accompanied by family members, he sees the near-centenarian through the window and excitedly shouts, ‘’Mom, I graduated.’’ After he enters the house, the surprised mother and son share an emotional moment and long embrace. ‘’You could not go, right mom? So I came here. Mom, I have cried so much.’’ The inspirational clip has been shared over various social media platforms, with users lauding the man for his thirst for knowledge despite his age.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Business | Motivation | Technology (@wealth) ‘’So very sweet. This just comes to show that it’s never too late to pursue your dreams. But wait too long and the people you care about may not be here to see you do it. This man graduated just in time, for sure,’’ commented one Instagram user. While most comments were positive, others asked why the 78-year-old would pursue higher education during his ‘’sunset years’’ instead of relaxing and enjoying his retirement. Another Instagram user asked, ‘’So my purpose in life is to graduate from some college?’’

In response, a woman wrote that she was wondering why others were saying it’s pointless – at what age does life become pointless? ‘’If you live your life to the fullest and still have your health when you are 78, I hope you still have curiosity, a will to develop and learn, challenge yourself and set goals right to the very end. ‘’Didn’t you see the man’s tears? That was the point, right there! Life ain’t over till it’s over. I know people my age that don’t live their lives this rich. I really wish for this take on life when I am 78! Bless his soul,’’ she wrote.