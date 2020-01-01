A campaign to give unemployed youth a chance in the 2020 job market









Jaryd Raizon, the founder of Trusted Interns. Photo: Supplied DURBAN - Trusted Interns has launched a three-part campaign, aimed at giving unemployed youth a chance in the job market in 2020. Trusted Interns is a platform that connects first-time-job-seekers to employers The Cape Town based start-up has built a community of over 40 000 graduates and matriculants who are eager to join the workforce. Their data however, has cited that a tragic lack of the basic resources needed to effectively acquire a job, such as mobile data to apply and transport for interviews, act as major barriers to employment. The campaign, based on concepts of Hope, Access and Opportunity, addresses these very issues. "The problem extends beyond job creation. Unemployed youth in South Africa are disqualified from entering the workforce because they don’t have the tools they need to access the job market," said Jaryd Raizon, the company’s founder. Trusted Interns has partnered with leading change-makers such as Busisiwe Mavuso (Chief Executive of Business Leadership South Africa) and Khaya Dlanga (CMO of rain mobile) to work on instilling Hope in the nation’s youth.

"Before we can create Access or Opportunity, we must first re-instill Hope," said Raizon. The campaign, titled 'GiveTheYouthAChance' will kick-off with videos of these inspiring individuals sharing their stories of triumph and success through adversity.

The platform’s engagements with their community has indicated that the biggest barrier to getting a job is the transport money required to get to and from interviews. In order to create Access, and to tackle this issue, Trusted Interns has partnered with Uber to provide R10000’s worth of free rides to help deserving youth get to job interviews. Job seekers who wish to qualify for this benefit will have to submit an application via the Trusted Interns platform. Members of the public, SMMEs and corporates are also encouraged to #GiveTheYouthAchance. From January, people will be able to donate or sponsor Uber rides to successful candidates.

For the final and most important installment of the campaign, Opportunity, Trusted Interns is calling on South African businesses to make the real change by creating entry-level employment opportunities in their organisation. Many employers sometimes find the idea of hiring an intern burdensome, Trusted Interns is challenging this by encouraging companies to see the value in bringing first-time-employees into their teams.

"First-time job seekers can add a tremendous amount of value to your organisation, both culturally and to your bottom line. With 60 percent of our population being youth, they understand and have insight into the largest single demographic in the country. We have found inexperienced youth to be an invaluable asset in our business," said Raizon.

If the unemployment crisis in South Africa is to be resolved, it requires collective effort and contribution. You can get involved by visiting the Trusted Interns website, ww.trustedinterns.co.za, and following #GiveTheYouthAChance on Twitter.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE