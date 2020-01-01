DURBAN - Trusted Interns has launched a three-part campaign, aimed at giving unemployed youth a chance in the job market in 2020.
Trusted Interns is a platform that connects first-time-job-seekers to employers
The Cape Town based start-up has built a community of over 40 000 graduates and matriculants who are eager to join the workforce. Their data however, has cited that a tragic lack of the basic resources needed to effectively acquire a job, such as mobile data to apply and transport for interviews, act as major barriers to employment. The campaign, based on concepts of Hope, Access and Opportunity, addresses these very issues.
"The problem extends beyond job creation. Unemployed youth in South Africa are disqualified from entering the workforce because they don’t have the tools they need to access the job market," said Jaryd Raizon, the company’s founder.
Trusted Interns has partnered with leading change-makers such as Busisiwe Mavuso (Chief Executive of Business Leadership South Africa) and Khaya Dlanga (CMO of rain mobile) to work on instilling Hope in the nation’s youth.