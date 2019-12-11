Buss, who joined Absa in 2008 from Standard Chartered , will be based in London and report to Charles Russon, head of the lender’s corporate and investment bank. PHOTO: Supplied by Absa Group.

DURBAN - Absa Group has appointed Cheryl Buss as Chief Executive of Absa International which includes managing Absa Securities United Kingdom. Among other responsibilities, this position will see her lead the bank’s international operations in its efforts to enable a globally scalable business that drives connectivity with corporate and institutional clients through an independent international presence. This in turn allows us to deliver Africa to our clients.

The appointment comes hot on the heels of the group’s announcement that it’s received certain regulatory approval to open a representative office in New York. Absa established a UK representative office in September 2018, and expects the US New York office to be operational within the next six months, subject to further regulatory approvals.

Cheryl joined Absa in 2008 and managed the Global Clients Africa (GCA) business under the One Africa strategy which launched in 2011. One Africa included building the start-up strategy for the business, ensuring successful alignment with Group and designing a new operating model to support targets which were effectively achieved.

Since the Barclays Plc announcement in 2016 where it sold its majority shareholding in Barclays Africa, Cheryl has managed the separation of the GCA business which included the strategic build out of the Absa International Coverage business. She has 24 years of multi-disciplinary banking experience across Africa and the United Kingdom. Prior to her joining Absa, Cheryl worked at Standard Chartered where she held various roles.