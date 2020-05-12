Acer appoints Glenn Du Toit as Africa General Manager

DURBAN - International hardware and electronic company, Acer has appointed Glenn Du Toit as Acer General Manager Africa.

Du Toit has worked through the various levels of operations and merchandising growing a transferrable skillset that is deployable in various industries and organisations. He has also gained extensive experience throughout his career, from operational management, in-store activations and activity, to wholesale contractual negotiations and ranging planning,

He has also achieved various certifications and completed extended courses including ITIL, Leading with Emotional Intelligence, Sales Negotiation, Retail and Omnichannel Management and the Fundamentals of Project Planning and Project Management, to name but a few

"Glenn is no stranger to Acer, having been with us since December 2015. We’re very excited to welcome him to the new role as General Manager of Acer Africa," said Paul Collins , Acer Africa Country Manager,

Collins added, "With such a strong background in the retail and wholesale sector, as well as specialist understanding on omnichannel retailing and integration of technology solutions in consumer behaviour, we look forward to the mutually beneficial collaboration that is sure to come from this".