AfDB appoints Aissa Touré as Rwanda country manager

JOHANNESBURG, December 18 (ANA) - African Development Bank has announced the appointment of Aissa Touré as country manager for Rwanda. In a statement on Thursday AfDB said Touré is an economist and development expert working in three continents and 12 countries for five international organisations. Touré’s work experience covers rural development, particularly agriculture, rural economics and climate adaptation and mitigation, among others. She brings a solid set of skills in strategic management, institutional representation and partnership management at country, regional and global levels. Prior to her appointment, Touré worked as country representative, WaterAid (2003 to 2007) and as deputy director for West Africa, Oxfam America (2007 to 2009). She was with Sahara and Sahel Observatory (OSS) as research for development programme co-ordinator from 2009 to 2010.

From 2009 to 2011, she worked as a consultant, focusing mainly on climate change and financing, as well as monitoring and evaluation of projects, according to AfDB.

In 2011, Touré joined the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) as country programme manager for Togo, Guinea Bissau and Equatorial Guinea. She was later appointed as programme manager for India and Nepal for the same organisation (2016 to 2018).

Before her recent appointment by the bank, she was country director for Burundi (IFAD), a position she has held since July 2018.

She holds a postgraduate degree (DESS) in rural sector, enterprise development and food processing project management (1993), a Master’s in economics and project financing engineering (1992), a BSc in economics and project financing engineering (1991), and a bachelor’s degree in rural economy (1990), all from University of Montpellier I, France.

- African News Agency (ANA); Editing by Yaron Blecher