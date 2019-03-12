African Bank and African Bank Holdings Limited have announced the appointment of Thabo Dloti as a non-executive director and Chairperson of the Boards. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - The boards of African Bank and African Bank Holdings Limited announced the appointment of Thabo Dloti as a non-executive director and Chairperson of the Boards. Dloti joins the boards as Chairperson, with a record of accomplishment in driving strategy and transformation within blue—chip financial services companies. He is the former Group Chief Executive of Liberty Holdings Limited. Prior to leading the Liberty Group, Dloti was the Chief Executive of the Old Mutual Investment Group from 2004 to 2009 and the Chief Executive of STANLIB from 2010 to 2014.

In 2017 he co-founded Sithega Holdings Limited, an investment holding company that invests in financial services businesses that focus on transforming the non-banking financial landscape for the benefit of the broad consumer market in South Africa.

Commenting on his appointment, Basani Maluleke, African Bank Holdings Group Chief Executive said "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Dloti as Chairperson and look forward to his leadership and contribution in furthering the development and delivery of the African Bank strategy".

