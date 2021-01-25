African Bank CEO Basani Maluleke resigns

DURBAN – Basani Maluleke has resigned as African Bank’s chief executive and as an executive director of African Bank and African Bank Holdings Limited Boards of Directors.

Maluleke who is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities will serve out her notice period until April 30.

The African Bank Board said that it appreciates Basani’s significant contribution in leading the transformation at African Bank to become a diversified and investable retail bank and wishes her well with her future endeavours.

The board has appointed, subject to approval by the Prudential Authority, Gustav Raubenheimer as interim chief executive. Raubenheimer is currently the Chief Financial Officer of African Bank and ABHL and is a board member of the Boards.

Chairman of the board, Thabo Dloti said, “We are confident that Gustav provides a safe and skilled pair of hands, together with the rest of the executive team, to steer the Group until a permanent replacement is found. We thank him for taking up the interim role as well as the rest of the capable executive team”.