Afrirent Holdings announces new CEO, Thenjiwe Tsabedze

A 100%-owned black company, Afrirent Holdings, which is a billion-rand profit company that specialises in logistics, fleet management, and leisure, has announced Thenjiwe Tsabedze as the new CEO. Having served as the chief financial officer of Afrirent Holdings, Tsabedze steps into her new role effective March 1, marking a pivotal moment not only for the company, but also for the broader business community.

In a male-dominated industry, her ascent to top leadership positions stands as a testament to her exceptional leadership capabilities. The transport, logistics and fleet management industry plays a crucial role in South Africa's economy, serving as the backbone for the movement of goods and people. both domestically and internationally. This industry provides essential infrastructure and services, facilitating trade relationships with regional and global partners and contributing significantly to economic growth and development.

Tsabedze brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having a background as a qualified auditor with 10 years' experience in the public sector and a history of service on various risk management and audit committees, both as chairperson and committee member, she joined Afrirent in November 2012. Tsabedze told Business Report that there was an under representation of women in leadership roles. She said, “As a woman in the fleet management industry, I have observed a significant challenge with under representation of women in leadership roles. While we have seen progress in terms of women entering the workforce, they continue to be under represented in positions of leadership.

“This disparity can pose obstacles for women seeking to advance their careers within our industry. Diversity is essential in any sector, including fleet management. Women bring a unique perspective and skill set to the table, which can be invaluable for companies seeking to identify new opportunities and innovate solutions to challenges.” “However, without adequate representation in leadership roles, these valuable contributions may go unrecognised or underutilised. Addressing this challenge requires a concerted effort to promote gender diversity and inclusivity within our industry. This may involve implementing policies and initiatives aimed at supporting the advancement of women, such as mentorship programs, leadership development training, and creating a more inclusive work culture. “By actively promoting the representation of women in leadership roles, we not only support the career advancement of talented individuals but also foster a more dynamic and innovative industry as a whole,” Tsabedze said.

On taking up her new role as a CEO, she said, “ Operating a fleet involves navigating various challenges and potential risks, spanning regulatory compliance, driver safety, and vehicle maintenance. Each facet demands meticulous oversight to uphold operational efficiency and safeguard your organisation's financial standing. “Through vigilant management of fleet risks and a steadfast commitment to safety protocols, you not only mitigate the probability of accidents and legal liabilities but also fortify your company's reputation. This proactive approach diminishes the perceived litigation risk, positioning your business as a more appealing prospect to shareholders and potential investors.” “I am enthusiastic about embracing the new role and see it as an exciting opportunity for growth and impact. With over a decade of experience as chief financial officer and managing director, I recognise the importance of financial, operational, and risk management within Afrirent Holdings. I am committed to guiding Afrirent towards long-term sustainability. As a strong believer in corporate citizenship and social responsibility, I hope to strengthen our positive impact on society, fiercely protecting the company's reputation, and shaping its boundless future,” she said.