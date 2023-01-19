‘After more than 182 rejections, I finally got the job’

Resilient is one word you can use to describe Sandie Muhhuku. Facing seemingly unbeatable odds, she clung to the hope of finding a job for a better life. The 28-year-old, who is originally from Uganda, graduated with a Master's in civil and architectural engineering from KTH in Sweden. Muhhuku was unemployed for a year despite sending application after application.

Luckily she had financial support through this difficult period. ‘’I honestly could not have done any of this without my older sister Sammy. I also took odd jobs here and there like being a teaching assistant on campus to earn a bit more,’’ she said. Muhhuku described job hunting as a roller-coaster of very high highs and extremely low lows, and said unemployment affected her in a way she could not fully articulate. She also had to beat a deadline.

‘’If I did not get a job within a year, I'd have to leave Sweden. I moved here after getting a scholarship to pursue a Master's degree, and hoped to stay and gain some professional experience before returning to my country.’’ Unemployment made her question her capabilities, worth and more. ‘’I wondered if I was incompetent or if it would ever end. I had periods of extreme depression and borderline giving up, to be honest. ‘’I cried a couple of times, obviously, but when that would happen, I'd take a break, recharge and continue. Some side effects were presented as physical, like weight loss.’’

Receiving rejections also took a toll on her mental health. She said there were two kinds: those where she had got to the interview stage hurt but the computer generated ones started not to ‘phase’ her. ‘’Those are the ones where you know your application was not even looked at. Those used to hurt too, but after a while I got used to them. Sometimes I'd get rejections from companies I did not even remember applying to.’’ Muhhuku’s new position is that of an assistant project manager and while it’s still early days, she said it looked good. She encouraged those who are still seeking employment to keep applying even if they get rejected.

