Gilbert do Nascimento has been appointed as the new Managing Director of Airbus Southern Africa. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Gilbert do Nascimento has been appointed as the new Managing Director of Airbus Southern Africa. Airbus Southern Africa supports over 350 civil helicopters operating with customers in the region.

Prior to his appointment as Managing Director, he served as the Chief Commercial Executive and subsequently as Operations Executive and Accountable Manager for the maintenance and repair organisation (MRO), new helicopter deliveries, technical support as well as quality, safety and regulatory compliance.

Gilbert holds a Bachelor in Engineering (Industrial & Systems) and Masters in Engineering from the University of Pretoria. He joined Airbus in 2010 after a successful career in the South African aerospace industry where he held senior management and executive positions in Denel’s aerospace division.

Gilbert had been Acting Managing Director at AHZA since late last year when his predecessor, Arnaud Montalvo, was promoted to Head of Region, Africa Middle East for Airbus Helicopters.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE