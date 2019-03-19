080615 Alex Forbes in Sandton North of Johannesburg.photo by Simphiwe Mbokazi

JOHANNESBURG - Financial services group Alexander Forbes Board said on Tuesday it had appointed Bruce Bydawell chief financial officer and a director of the company with effect from April 1. Bydawell, a chartered accountant, has over 25 years’ experience in finance, audit, accounting, taxation, financial reporting, debt structuring and corporate finance, of which more than 16 years has been with the company.

He was previously at Deloitte, Presmed Healthcare and Deutsche Bank.

Last month, Alexander Forbes said its CFO, Deon Viljoen, will leave at the end of April after 14 years with the group. In a statement, the listed financial services provider said Viljoen was leaving “to pursue other opportunities”.

Alexander Forbes says Viljoen has decided to pursue a new role outside the group. “The Alexander Forbes Board is most grateful to Deon for his contribution over the years. He leaves with my best wishes and that of the board.”

Alexander Forbes also says Peter Edwards, MD of Institutional Financial Services, will leave with effect from the end of March.

- African News Agency (ANA)