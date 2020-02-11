JOHANNESBURG - JSE-listed technology company Altron has announced the appointment of Warren Mande as Managing Director for its subsidiary, Altron Arrow.



Mande, who has been with Altron for 17 years, joined the company as a graduate trainee working for Altron Bytes Document Solutions (Altron BDS), where he rose through the ranks, holding the position of commercial manager for two years, before spending seven years at Bytes UK as a sales director and then returning to the position of Sales Manager at Altron BDS.



