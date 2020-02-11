JOHANNESBURG - JSE-listed technology company Altron has announced the appointment of Warren Mande as Managing Director for its subsidiary, Altron Arrow.

Mande, who has been with Altron for 17 years, joined the company as a graduate trainee working for Altron Bytes Document Solutions (Altron BDS), where he rose through the ranks, holding the position of commercial manager for two years, before spending seven years at Bytes UK as a sales director and then returning to the position of Sales Manager at Altron BDS.

“Warren’s promotion is a result of a talent management plan for the Altron Group that we put in place almost three years ago. We are excited to appoint talent to leadership roles from within the organisation. We look forward to Warren’s contribution and wish him well in his new position,” said Group Chief Operations Officer Andrew Holden

At Altron BDS, Mande was responsible for business development and market growth for Xerox’ large enterprise, and channel partner business units, which comprise managed print services, intelligent workplace services, and technology and software. In this position he was also responsible for the overall sales strategy of the company.

Mande holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and an LLB from the University of the Witwatersrand, and is an admitted attorney. 

South African listed Allied Electronics Corporation Limited (Altron) is invested in telecommunications and information technology, offering ICT services in the areas of cybersecurity, software security solutions, business process outsourcing, skills development, secure transactional solutions, systems integration, cloud computing, managed services, IT infrastructure, electronic component distribution, fleet management, telematics, data analytics, converged and broadband communication services and networks, and the resale of Microsoft software.

The group’s primary focus is in providing innovative solutions in the fintech, healthtech, safety & security, and learning and development verticals that have a meaningful impact on society by addressing challenges facing communities in South Africa, the continent and beyond, while delivering shared value for all its stakeholders.

