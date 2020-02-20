JOHANNESBURG - When Natascha Viljoen takes over as chief executive officer of Anglo American Platinum Ltd. in April, she will be the only woman running a major precious-metals mining company.
Mining remains male-dominated, despite efforts by companies including BHP Group to increase the presence of women in their executive leadership.
Cynthia Carroll, the first female CEO of Amplats’s parent Anglo American Plc before she quit in 2012, said last year that miners should do more to push gender diversity.