Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) said on Monday its Chief Executive Officer Chris Griffith will step down effective April 16 to pursue other career opportunities, and the miner posted a surge in annual earnings on higher metal prices.

The company said its successor, who is expected to be an internal candidate from within the Anglo American group, will be announced in the near future.



