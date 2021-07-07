AngloGold Ashanti recruits Calderon as new chief executive

ANGLOGOLD Ashanti yesterday shot up 3.5 percent in intra-day trade after the miner named Alberto Calderon as its new chief executive. Calderon is a seasoned mining executive who served as chief executive at Australian-based commercial explosives maker Orica from 2015 until he stepped down in February this year.

He was previously a senior executive at BHP, the global mining and metals giant, and was also chief executive of Colombia's Cerrejón Coal Company. AngloGold said Calderon would assume the position in September. AngloGold's chairperson, Maria Ramos, said the appointment followed a comprehensive global search in which it considered several excellent candidates.

“We are confident that, in Alberto, we have the right person to lead this company forward and realise its outstanding potential, drawing on his huge leadership experience in the resources sector across a variety of geographies,” said Ramos. AngloGold appointed Christine Ramon, its chief financial officer, as interim chief executive last September while it embarked on a recruitment process after Kelvin Dushnisky called it quits to be closer to his family in the context of the new Covid-19 operating environment. Under Dushnisky's leadership, AngloGold agreed to sell its South African assets and ramped-up the Obuasi Redevelopment Project in Ghana.

AngloGold sold its remaining South African assets, including Mponeng Mine, to Harmony Gold Company. The group said Ramon would remain in her interim position until Calderon took over before returning to her role.