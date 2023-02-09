Applicant says she was told to give R3 500 bribe to be admitted to University of Venda

Thousands of students apply to various universities, with most facing crushing rejection as the number of applicants far exceeds the available spots. However, what would you do if a member of staff at the university you applied to supposedly asked for a bribe in order for you to be admitted?

This is what a Twitter user claimed happened to her. She said she received texts from someone from the university asking for R3 500 from her so that she could get a spot. ‘’Not me applying to the University of Venda only to receive these texts, I am shocked and disgusted by the corruption in this country,’’ she tweeted. She shared screen shots of the conversation with the individual, saying they saw the application and wanted to know how much she was willing to pay.

This individual knew her full name and student number. ‘’By the way our services start from R3 500 but for assurance sake, you can pay half now, then the rest of the amount after submission.’’ Not me applying to the university of Venda only to receive these texts, I am shocked and disgusted by the corruption in this country pic.twitter.com/Anovuc5niT — Mimz (@mihlali_Qotoyi1) February 8, 2023 The tweep replied that she does not have the money. Subsequently, the individual learned that this bizarre conversation was shared on Twitter and they retaliated. It’s the audacity for me 🤣![CDATA[]]>🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZaSJwRlFDS — Mimz (@mihlali_Qotoyi1) February 8, 2023 ‘’Hi, I am told you posted our conversation on Twitter, can you please delete...I don’t have anything to you until you delete your nonsense.’’

Other Twitter users proceeded to put on their sleuthing hats and find the person who was allegedly asking for a bribe. Using Truecaller, the number is supposed to belong to a Mr ‘Marete A Metse’, a vulgar and false name. It seems that whoever asked for this bribe has been covering their tracks. True Caller name 💀![CDATA[]]>😭 https://t.co/B29O46Cwkz pic.twitter.com/JBydKXAx03 — Advocate for the Thicc Brigade (@Stanley__Habibi) February 8, 2023 Yet another user on the social media platform said this exact situation happened with their relatives at a different university. ‘’This is currently happening to my nieces with NWU. Both of them applied last year, are being asked to pay R4k each for assurance.

