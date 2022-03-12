Applications now open for the Global Citizen and BeyGOOD paid fellowship programme

Global Citizen has announced that the applications for the 2022/2023 BeyGOOD Fellowship programme have opened. 15 young people ‘change-makers’ from South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria who are between 21 and 25, will join the coveted paid fellowship programme commencing in July 2022.

Story continues below Advertisment

Five individuals will be chosen from each country. Global Citizen and BeyGOOD strongly encourage applicants from minorities and under-represented communities to apply. Applications will be open until April 29, 2022. Through the programme, the 15 chosen youngsters will each engage in a paid, year-long, full-time placement aligned to one of Global Citizen’s four pillars of activity: creative, campaigns, rewards, and marketing.

How you can apply: Submit a two-to-three-minute video or 500-700 word essay to [email protected], including a copy of your ID or passport, explaining the following: • What qualities do you identify with as a Global Citizen?

Story continues below Advertisment

• If selected, what lasting change would you like to achieve through the program? • What specific socio-economic issues are you acting on and why? Global Citizen Board Member, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, said with young people making up 60 percent of the population, by investing in the development and empowerment of the youth, we are securing a bright future for the continent.

Story continues below Advertisment

“These are the leaders of the 21st century and beyond. We need to engage them now and we need them to play an active role in changing the African narrative,” said Chaka Chaka. Executive Director of BeyGood, Ivy McGregor, said with all that is happening in the world right now, educating, empowering and employing the youth to use their voice and vocation to make a positive impact are essential to creating lasting change. BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE